📣 Falls Church Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Falls Church has some strong options right now if you’re in sales or marketing, from senior living to construction and pre-planning services. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Elm Manor

Elm Manor Location: Falls Church, VA (in person)

Falls Church, VA (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,000 – $87,000 per year (incentive-based with potential bonuses/commission)

Lead sales and admissions for a senior living community, helping families find the right home for their loved ones. Great fit if you have 3+ years in sales/admissions and want a mission-driven role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Falls Church, VA (hybrid field / work-from-home)

Falls Church, VA (hybrid field / work-from-home) Type: Full-time

Target Compensation: $50,000 – $100,000+ first year, with experienced reps often earning $100,000 – $150,000+ in later years (commission-based; at least $15/hour for all hours worked)

Sell pre-need funeral and cemetery arrangements while supporting families with care and professionalism. This role is for self-starters who like networking, community outreach, and flexible hours (nights/weekends) and want uncapped commission potential.

Employer: HITT Contracting Inc.

Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA Type: Full-time

Salary (VA): $109,000 – $154,000 base

Own social media strategy and storytelling for a major construction firm, from TikTok and Reels to LinkedIn and YouTube. Ideal if you have 7+ years of corporate social media experience, strong writing and visual skills, and want a visible role with performance bonuses, premium health coverage, and employer-matched 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings or ways to join a talent pool.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.