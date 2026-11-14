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Fallon
🏥 Fallon, NV Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
3 days ago
Fallon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to hands-on caregiving. If you’re in or near Fallon, NV and want steady work in healthcare, these are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,059–$2,228/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,059 – $2,228 per week
This contract CT Tech role is at a partnering hospital and starts ASAP. Good fit if you have ARRT, CT experience, and want strong weekly pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and day-one coverage.
Physical Therapist – $10K Sign-On & $10K Relocation
- Employer: Banner Health (Banner Churchill Community Hospital)
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Days, ~8:00am–5:30pm, Monday–Friday
- Perks: $10,000 sign-on bonus and $10,000 relocation; New grads welcome
You’ll treat a wide mix of inpatient and outpatient cases in a rural hospital setting with mentoring and growth opportunities. Great if you want stable hours, a supportive rehab team, and help with moving costs.
Caregiver – Assisted Living (The Homestead)
- Employer: KindCare Management – The Homestead
- Location: Fallon, NV 89406
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour
Freshers are welcome, and you’ll help with daily living, senior care, dementia support, and companionship. Good entry point if you’re caring, can lift/assist residents, and want to build experience in healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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