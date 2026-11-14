Fallon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to hands-on caregiving. If you’re in or near Fallon, NV and want steady work in healthcare, these are worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts) Pay: $2,059 – $2,228 per week

This contract CT Tech role is at a partnering hospital and starts ASAP. Good fit if you have ARRT, CT experience, and want strong weekly pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and day-one coverage.

Employer: Banner Health (Banner Churchill Community Hospital)

(Banner Churchill Community Hospital) Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV Type: Full-time

Shift: Days, ~8:00am–5:30pm, Monday–Friday

Perks: $10,000 sign-on bonus and $10,000 relocation; New grads welcome

You’ll treat a wide mix of inpatient and outpatient cases in a rural hospital setting with mentoring and growth opportunities. Great if you want stable hours, a supportive rehab team, and help with moving costs.

Employer: KindCare Management – The Homestead

Location: Fallon, NV 89406

Fallon, NV 89406 Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Freshers are welcome, and you’ll help with daily living, senior care, dementia support, and companionship. Good entry point if you’re caring, can lift/assist residents, and want to build experience in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.