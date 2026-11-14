Fallon’s transportation and aviation scene is busy right now, especially around NAS Fallon and local trucking. If you’ve got aircraft or CDL experience, there are several solid full-time options open.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: NAS Fallon, Fallon, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Support F-35 maintenance operations using the ALIS system, handle aircraft/aircrew debriefs, track maintenance and engine data, and train government personnel. Requires 4+ years aircraft maintenance experience, ability to work all shifts, U.S. citizenship, and at least an Interim Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fallon, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.79 – $51.63/hour

Perform nose-to-tail F-35 maintenance, inspections, and field-level mods, plus train military and international maintainers. Needs recent aviation maintenance background (military or A&P routes accepted), ability to work multiple shifts, meet physical demands, U.S. citizenship, and eligibility for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: NAS Fallon, Fallon, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Lead the F-35 flight line and weapons program, supervise aircraft production, manage ALIS work orders, and oversee the OPNAV 8023.24 ammo/explosives qualification program. Requires 6+ years aircraft maintenance, 8 years OPNAV 8023.24 experience, leadership background, and Interim/Final Secret clearance.

Employer: Amentum

Location: NAS Fallon, Fallon, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $107,000/year

Supervise organizational-level maintenance on contract aircraft, manage Safe-for-Flight, NALCOMIS/OOMA documentation, inspections, and daily flight schedule support. Needs 8 years aircraft maintenance (4–6 in supervision), knowledge of CNAFINST 4790.2, ability to work all shifts, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: S.S. Hert Trucking, Inc.

Location: Fallon, NV (home base)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $81,815 – $124,827/year (avg $1,881/week )

(avg ) Mix of regional and local runs with 1–2 nights out on average, all 34-hour resets at home, and every other weekend off. Assigned newer Freightliner (no slip seating), plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, holidays, vacation. Requires 1+ year recent CDL-A, tanker & doubles endorsements, and living within 45 minutes of Fallon.

Employer: S.S. Hert Trucking, Inc.

Location: Fallon, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $24/hour

Help maintain fleet trucks, trailers, forklifts, and rail cars, working outdoors in all weather. Monday–Friday with some Saturdays, steady year-round work, weekly pay, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays. Needs some vehicle maintenance experience, clean DMV, and to live within 45 minutes of Fallon.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s more flexibility than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.