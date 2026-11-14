Fallon’s defense and aviation scene is busy, and IT pros with clearances are in demand. If you’ve got Security+ or CCNA, there are some strong options on base right now.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fallon, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300/year

Work on the F-35’s Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), handling on-site security, auditing, and system support for active fighter units. Requires active DoD Secret clearance, DoD IAT Level II (Security+, CySA+, or CCNA), and experience with Windows/Linux auditing and tools like Splunk. Includes a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and more). Travel and shift work, including some weekends, are part of the mission.

Employer: Apex Systems (supporting Navy & Marine Corps)

(supporting Navy & Marine Corps) Location: Naval Air Station Fallon, NV (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time, W2 contract (long-term rolling)

Pay: $39.83 – $43/hour (DOE)

Hands-on role evaluating, configuring, and troubleshooting LAN/BAN/WAN networks on base. You’ll administer networks, support cutovers, and work standard Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week. Requires active DoD Secret clearance, CompTIA Security+ CE, and CCNA (or ability to get it within 6 months) plus relevant experience. Contract comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits through Apex.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Location: Fallon, NV (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year

Support Department of the Navy missions through 2028 by configuring, administering, and troubleshooting LAN/BAN/WAN networks across multiple sites. Needs 3+ years in network engineering/admin, experience with enterprise network hardware/software, active Secret clearance, and a Bachelor’s in IT or related field. Comes with full benefits (PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and sick leave per law).

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—clearance-based IT roles in Fallon don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.