📅 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lot at Louie’s Ace

Get into the holiday spirit at the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lot on November 27, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The event takes place at Louie’s Ace Home Center in Fallon. Admission is free.

If you’re planning to pick out a Christmas tree that weekend, you can stop by during event hours and join in the seasonal fun at no cost to get in.