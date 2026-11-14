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📅 Free 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lot on Nov. 27
11 days ago
📅 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lot at Louie’s Ace
Get into the holiday spirit at the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lot on November 27, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
The event takes place at Louie’s Ace Home Center in Fallon. Admission is free.
If you’re planning to pick out a Christmas tree that weekend, you can stop by during event hours and join in the seasonal fun at no cost to get in.
More Info: 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lot - Fallon Chamber of ...
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