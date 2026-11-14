Fallon has some lovely cats waiting at the City of Fallon Animal Shelter for a safe, caring home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your life—or need a working barn cat—these kitties would love a chance.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: City of Fallon Animal Shelter

City of Fallon Animal Shelter Phone: (775) 423-2282

Berney is a young orange shorthair who’s still in that fun, youthful stage of life. If you’re looking for a cat with energy to play and time to grow with your family, Berney could be a great match.

👉 Meet Berney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory/White

Cream or Ivory/White Shelter: City of Fallon Animal Shelter

City of Fallon Animal Shelter Phone: (775) 423-2282

Juno is a cream/white adult female with a calm, mature presence. Adult cats like Juno often settle into home life quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Juno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Shelter: City of Fallon Animal Shelter

City of Fallon Animal Shelter Phone: (775) 423-2282

This handsome black longhair male is listed as “Barn Job Ready,” which usually means he’s best suited as a working barn cat rather than an indoor pet. If you have a barn, shop, or property that could use a mouser and you can offer food, water, and shelter, he may be just what you need.

👉 Meet this barn-ready cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these Fallon cats, please call City of Fallon Animal Shelter at (775) 423-2282 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.