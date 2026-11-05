🚌 Fallon, NV Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local Driving Roles

Fallon has a few solid driving gigs right now, especially if you like staying local and being out on the road instead of at a desk.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver home medical equipment, set it up, and show patients how to use it safely. This role is great if you like helping people, don’t mind lifting 50+ lbs, and want strong benefits, training, and chances to grow. You’ll follow set routes, keep the vehicle and warehouse organized, and may rotate on evening/weekend on-call.

Alternate listing with more details: Same role on Indeed

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in the store with customers and basic installs. No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license, ability to lift and load parts, and some basic car part knowledge. Good fit if you want flexible hours, retail discounts, and room to grow in a big, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—postings can update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.