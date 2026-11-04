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Fallon
🍽️ Multiple Starbucks Roles Now Hiring in Fallon, Nevada
2 days ago
Fallon’s coffee scene is buzzing right now. Starbucks is staffing up across town, with options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a shift.
Barista – Store #85355, Bryan & Feise
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan & Feise)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about friendly service and making drinks to order in a busy store. No experience needed, and you’ll get access to Starbucks’ industry‑leading benefits and growth opportunities.
Barista – Store #62953, Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like a fast pace and chatting with regulars. You’ll learn to craft drinks, handle cash, and keep the store running smoothly, with no prior experience required.
Barista – Store #10382, SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role
- Salary: Not listed
Join a team focused on creating a warm, welcoming space for the neighborhood. You’ll rotate through different tasks each shift and can grow into more responsibility over time.
Barista – Store #09990, SR‑K & Weldon Spring
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Weldon Spring)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role
- Salary: Not listed
Good fit if you’re flexible with early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays. You’ll focus on quality drinks, friendly service, and keeping the store safe and clean.
Shift Supervisor – Store #62953, Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the team on your shifts, coach baristas, and help the store hit its goals. Requires 6+ months of customer‑facing experience and some experience delegating tasks.
Shift Supervisor – Store #10382, SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll keep the café running smoothly, from drink quality to cash handling and safety. Great step up if you know retail and enjoy directing the work of others.
Shift Supervisor – Store #09990, SR‑K & Weldon Spring
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Weldon Spring)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal if you like being the go‑to person on shift. You’ll support partners, solve customer issues, and help train the team while enjoying Starbucks’ full benefits package.
Shift Supervisor – Store #85355, Bryan & Feise
- Employer: Starbucks
- Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan & Feise)
- Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a key role where every shift is about leading with heart and keeping the café welcoming. You’ll need prior customer service and team‑coordination experience.
If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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