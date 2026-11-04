🍽️ Multiple Starbucks Roles Now Hiring in Fallon, Nevada

Fallon’s coffee scene is buzzing right now. Starbucks is staffing up across town, with options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a shift.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan & Feise)

(Bryan & Feise) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role

INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role Salary: Not listed

This role is all about friendly service and making drinks to order in a busy store. No experience needed, and you’ll get access to Starbucks’ industry‑leading benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy)

(Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role

INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like a fast pace and chatting with regulars. You’ll learn to craft drinks, handle cash, and keep the store running smoothly, with no prior experience required.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd)

(SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role

INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role Salary: Not listed

Join a team focused on creating a warm, welcoming space for the neighborhood. You’ll rotate through different tasks each shift and can grow into more responsibility over time.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Weldon Spring)

(SR‑K & Weldon Spring) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role

INTERNSHIP / hourly barista role Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you’re flexible with early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays. You’ll focus on quality drinks, friendly service, and keeping the store safe and clean.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy)

(Bryan Rd & Veterans Pkwy) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role

INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on your shifts, coach baristas, and help the store hit its goals. Requires 6+ months of customer‑facing experience and some experience delegating tasks.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd)

(SR‑K & Laura Hill Rd) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role

INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep the café running smoothly, from drink quality to cash handling and safety. Great step up if you know retail and enjoy directing the work of others.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (SR‑K & Weldon Spring)

(SR‑K & Weldon Spring) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role

INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you like being the go‑to person on shift. You’ll support partners, solve customer issues, and help train the team while enjoying Starbucks’ full benefits package.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Fallon, NV (Bryan & Feise)

(Bryan & Feise) Type: INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role

INTERNSHIP / hourly leadership role Salary: Not listed

Step into a key role where every shift is about leading with heart and keeping the café welcoming. You’ll need prior customer service and team‑coordination experience.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.