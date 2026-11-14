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🏥 Falling Waters WV Nursing Jobs – Multiple Homecare Roles
Falling Waters has some solid homecare nursing options right now, especially if you want steady hours without hospital chaos. These roles are all 1-on-1 in-home care, with flexible shifts and weekly pay.
RN – Private Duty 1-on-1 Care
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Falling Waters, WV
- Type: Part-time (with full-time, part-time, and PRN options noted)
- Pay: $32–$35/hr, weekly pay
Provide skilled 1:1 nursing care in patients’ homes with a manageable pace and consistent assignments. Offers flexible scheduling, adult and pediatric cases, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and strong local clinical support.
RN – Private Duty 1-on-1 Care (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Falling Waters, WV
- Type: Not listed (describes full-time, part-time, and PRN options)
- Pay: $32–$35/hr, weekly pay
Same home-based 1:1 RN role with flexible day, evening, and overnight shifts. Includes ongoing training, employee discounts, and a wide benefits package if eligible.
LPN – Private Duty 1-on-1 Care
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Falling Waters, WV
- Type: Part-time (with full-time, part-time, and PRN options noted)
- Pay: $28–$32/hr, weekly pay
Work one-on-one with patients at home, with stable hours and long-term cases. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, nights), adult and pediatric patients, plus health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and local support.
LPN – Private Duty 1-on-1 Care (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Falling Waters, WV
- Type: Not listed (describes full-time, part-time, and PRN options)
- Pay: $28–$32/hr, weekly pay
Another posting for the same style homecare LPN role, highlighting flexible scheduling, long-term cases, and a full benefits package for eligible staff.
If you’re an RN or LPN with an active license and BLS, these are worth a quick look—especially if you want more control over your schedule and patient load.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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