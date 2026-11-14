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🐱 Sweet Adoptable Cats Waiting for Homes in Fallbrook
Looking for a new feline friend in Fallbrook, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary for someone to love.
Clarice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary
- Phone: (760) 685-3533
Clarice is a young kitten, full of that special baby-cat charm. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet Clarice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monroe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary
- Phone: (760) 685-3533
Monroe is a young male cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still youthful and fun. He may be a nice choice if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.
👉 Meet Monroe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rico
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary
- Phone: (760) 685-3533
Rico is another young male kitty looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping for a cat who can grow up with your family, Rico might be the one.
👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butterscotch
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: Not listed
- Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary
- Phone: (760) 685-3533
Butterscotch is a fluffy baby boy with a medium-length coat. If you love soft fur and kitten antics, he could be a wonderful new companion. Call the shelter to confirm his adoption fee and details.
👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary at (760) 685-3533 to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.