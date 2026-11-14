Looking for a new feline friend in Fallbrook, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

Phone: (760) 685-3533

Clarice is a young kitten, full of that special baby-cat charm. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match for your home.

👉 Meet Clarice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

Phone: (760) 685-3533

Monroe is a young male cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still youthful and fun. He may be a nice choice if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Monroe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

Phone: (760) 685-3533

Rico is another young male kitty looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping for a cat who can grow up with your family, Rico might be the one.

👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

Phone: (760) 685-3533

Butterscotch is a fluffy baby boy with a medium-length coat. If you love soft fur and kitten antics, he could be a wonderful new companion. Call the shelter to confirm his adoption fee and details.

👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary at (760) 685-3533 to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.