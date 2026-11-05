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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fallbrook
Looking for a dog in Fallbrook, CA? These adoptable pups are already vetted, loved, and waiting for a family to call their own.
Nilo
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / West Highland White Terrier (Schnoodle mix)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, neutered, and on flea/tick prevention
- Personality: Described as playful, calm, sweet, super loving, and house trained
- Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs
Nilo is a tiny, friendly boy who enjoys everyone he meets and is ready to fit right into family life. If you can offer Nilo a loving forever home, the rescue asks that you contact Mina through his listing.
👉 Meet Nilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gio
- Breed: Schnoodle
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Weight: About 9 lbs
- Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, neutered, and on flea/tick prevention
- Personality: Playful, calm, active, sweet, super loving, and house trained
- Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs
Gio is a small, cheerful companion who loves to be with his people and gets along well with kids, cats, and dogs. If you’re looking for an active but loving little buddy, Gio could be a great match. Please contact Mina through his listing if you can offer him a forever home.
👉 Meet Gio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jorge
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier (small mix – “Terripoo”)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, neutered, and on flea/tick prevention
- Personality: Playful, active, sweet, super loving, and house trained
- Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs
Jorge is another adorable small mix who enjoys people of all ages and other animals too. He’s described as very loving and ready to be part of a family. If you think Jorge might be your new best friend, reach out to Mina via his online profile.
👉 Meet Jorge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nala
- Breed: Maltipoo
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, spayed, and on flea/tick prevention
- Personality: Playful, calm, sweet, super loving, and house trained
- Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs
Nala is a small, gentle girl who loves people and other animals and is already house trained. She’s waiting patiently for a forever home where she can be a cherished family member. If you can give Nala that home, please contact Mina through her listing.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eloise
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary
- Phone: (760) 685-3533
Eloise is a young Pit Bull Terrier puppy at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, socialization, and lots of love. For full details on her temperament, vetting, and adoption process, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Eloise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dakota
- Breed: Belgian Malinois
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter/Listing Type: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fallbrook, CA)
Dakota is a beautiful, intelligent, and loyal 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. Her owner had to relocate out of state for job training, so Dakota is looking for a new home. She needs an experienced owner who can provide plenty of exercise, structure, and companionship—typical needs for this active working breed.
👉 Meet Dakota and contact her owner on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fallbrook, CA, please consider visiting these pups’ listings, sharing them with friends, or reaching out to the shelters and owners to learn more. Your share or inquiry could be the step that gets one of them into a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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