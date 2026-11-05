🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fallbrook

Looking for a dog in Fallbrook, CA? These adoptable pups are already vetted, loved, and waiting for a family to call their own.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / West Highland White Terrier (Schnoodle mix)

Poodle (Miniature) / West Highland White Terrier (Schnoodle mix) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: White

White Weight: About 8 lbs

About 8 lbs Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue

Adoption Fee: $400

Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, neutered , and on flea/tick prevention

Vaccinated, dewormed, , and on flea/tick prevention Personality: Described as playful, calm, sweet, super loving, and house trained

Described as playful, calm, sweet, super loving, and Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs

Nilo is a tiny, friendly boy who enjoys everyone he meets and is ready to fit right into family life. If you can offer Nilo a loving forever home, the rescue asks that you contact Mina through his listing.

👉 Meet Nilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnoodle

Schnoodle Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: About 9 lbs

About 9 lbs Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue

Adoption Fee: $400

Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, neutered , and on flea/tick prevention

Vaccinated, dewormed, , and on flea/tick prevention Personality: Playful, calm, active, sweet, super loving, and house trained

Playful, calm, active, sweet, super loving, and Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs

Gio is a small, cheerful companion who loves to be with his people and gets along well with kids, cats, and dogs. If you’re looking for an active but loving little buddy, Gio could be a great match. Please contact Mina through his listing if you can offer him a forever home.

👉 Meet Gio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier (small mix – “Terripoo”)

Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier (small mix – “Terripoo”) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue

Adoption Fee: $400

Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, neutered , and on flea/tick prevention

Vaccinated, dewormed, , and on flea/tick prevention Personality: Playful, active, sweet, super loving, and house trained

Playful, active, sweet, super loving, and Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs

Jorge is another adorable small mix who enjoys people of all ages and other animals too. He’s described as very loving and ready to be part of a family. If you think Jorge might be your new best friend, reach out to Mina via his online profile.

👉 Meet Jorge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltipoo

Maltipoo Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Weight: About 8 lbs

About 8 lbs Shelter: Loving Dog Rescue

Adoption Fee: $500

Health: Vaccinated, dewormed, spayed , and on flea/tick prevention

Vaccinated, dewormed, , and on flea/tick prevention Personality: Playful, calm, sweet, super loving, and house trained

Playful, calm, sweet, super loving, and Good with: People, kids, cats, and other dogs

Nala is a small, gentle girl who loves people and other animals and is already house trained. She’s waiting patiently for a forever home where she can be a cherished family member. If you can give Nala that home, please contact Mina through her listing.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Shelter: Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

Phone: (760) 685-3533

Eloise is a young Pit Bull Terrier puppy at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, socialization, and lots of love. For full details on her temperament, vetting, and adoption process, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Eloise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter/Listing Type: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fallbrook, CA)

Dakota is a beautiful, intelligent, and loyal 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. Her owner had to relocate out of state for job training, so Dakota is looking for a new home. She needs an experienced owner who can provide plenty of exercise, structure, and companionship—typical needs for this active working breed.

👉 Meet Dakota and contact her owner on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fallbrook, CA, please consider visiting these pups’ listings, sharing them with friends, or reaching out to the shelters and owners to learn more. Your share or inquiry could be the step that gets one of them into a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.