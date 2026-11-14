Fall River’s food manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants running multiple shifts and looking for reliable people. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: GreenKiss Solutions

GreenKiss Solutions Location: Fall River, MA

Salary: $17–$19 per hour (listed as $18/hr for both 1st & 2nd shift)

(listed as $18/hr for both 1st & 2nd shift) Type: Full-time, manufacturing/food production

You’ll run cook room equipment, handle large-batch mixing, and keep detailed production records while following strict food safety and GMP rules. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of standing), and a good fit if you want steady hours and a path to grow in food manufacturing.

Employer: Blount Fine Foods

Location: Fall River, MA

Salary: $18.00–$18.45 per hour

Type: Third shift, manufacturing support

This role keeps production running by checking ingredients, tracking lot numbers, and moving materials safely with pallet jacks. Good for night owls who like organized, detail-focused work and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and product discounts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Fall River.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.