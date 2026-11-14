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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Fall River
Looking for a feline friend in Fall River, MA? These adoptable cats are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can grow, play, and relax with their new families.
Speckle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Speckle is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten waiting at Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. in Fall River. As a baby, she’ll need a patient home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Speckle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose Tyler
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Rose Tyler is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten. With her long coat, she’ll likely need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Rose Tyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Captain Jack Harkness
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Captain Jack Harkness is a male Domestic Longhair kitten. He’s young and will benefit from playtime, socialization, and a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet Captain Jack Harkness and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Amy Pond
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Amy Pond is another adorable Domestic Longhair kitten at Forever Paws. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Amy Pond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rory Williams
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Rory Williams is a male Domestic Shorthair kitten. Like his littermates, he’ll need toys, scratching posts, and a loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Rory Williams and apply to adopt on adoptapet
goshenite (goshi/baby
- Nickname(s): goshi, baby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Type of adoption: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fall River, MA)
Goshenite is a mostly gray adult Domestic Shorthair who was once an outdoor cat before being taken in. Her current owner shares that she loves to nestle and enjoys big, firm head pets. She’s looking for someone who will cherish her and keep her safe indoors.
👉 Meet goshenite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fall River, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the shelters or owners listed above, or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.