Looking for a feline friend in Fall River, MA? These adoptable cats are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can grow, play, and relax with their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Speckle is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten waiting at Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. in Fall River. As a baby, she’ll need a patient home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Speckle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Rose Tyler is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten. With her long coat, she’ll likely need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Rose Tyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Captain Jack Harkness is a male Domestic Longhair kitten. He’s young and will benefit from playtime, socialization, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Captain Jack Harkness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Amy Pond is another adorable Domestic Longhair kitten at Forever Paws. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Amy Pond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Rory Williams is a male Domestic Shorthair kitten. Like his littermates, he’ll need toys, scratching posts, and a loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Rory Williams and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname(s): goshi, baby

goshi, baby Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $25

Type of adoption: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fall River, MA)

Goshenite is a mostly gray adult Domestic Shorthair who was once an outdoor cat before being taken in. Her current owner shares that she loves to nestle and enjoys big, firm head pets. She’s looking for someone who will cherish her and keep her safe indoors.

👉 Meet goshenite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fall River, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the shelters or owners listed above, or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.