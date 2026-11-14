Fall River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Southcoast Health System

Southcoast Health System Location: Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm)

Pay: $18.54 – $29.56 per hour (based on experience)

Front-line role helping rehab patients with insurance, authorizations, and coverage checks. Good fit if you have strong medical office experience, know medical terms and managed care, and want solid benefits, PTO, and growth in a large local health system.

Employer: BHMG Pain Management

BHMG Pain Management Location: Hospital-based, Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, days, no overnight call

Salary: $150,000+ base plus productivity incentives

Hospital-based NP/PA role focused on acute and complex pain management with strong physician support. Great for experienced clinicians who want daytime hours, competitive pay, full benefits, CME, and a chance to grow with a specialty service line.

Employer: Kimwell Nursing and Rehabilitation

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Part-time, evenings (4pm–8pm) with fill-in as needed

Benefits: Sick and holiday pay, weekly pay

Hands-on role running games, events, and social activities with nursing home residents. Good match if you’re friendly, creative, and want a lighter, evening schedule with some benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.