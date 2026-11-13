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🐶 Playful, Vocal & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fall River
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Fall River, MA? These adoptable dogs at Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. are hoping for a cozy home and a loving family.
Ramona
- Breed: Terrier (Small) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Size: Small/medium mix
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Ramona is an adult terrier mix who’s ready for her next chapter. If you’re looking for a smaller dog with that classic terrier charm, she could be the one for you. The shelter can share more about her personality, training, and how she does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Ramona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Merry
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Size: Medium mix when grown (likely)
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Merry is a young Lab mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re prepared for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, she may be a great fit for your family. Call the shelter to ask about her energy level and what kind of home they feel would suit her best.
👉 Meet Merry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Piccadilly
- Breed: Maltese / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Size: Small/medium mix
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Piccadilly is an adult Maltese mix who may be a nice match if you like smaller, fluffy companions. The team at Forever Paws can tell you more about his grooming needs, temperament, and how he does with other animals.
👉 Meet Piccadilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Callahan
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 7 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: Just under 14 lbs
- Adoption fee: Not listed (call to confirm)
- Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 677-9154
Meet Callahan! He’s a small, 7‑year‑old poodle mix with a big personality. The shelter says he’s a “super spunky little guy” who kind of looks like a muppet and is very passionate about yelling. He’s a little dog with a big voice and lots of opinions, especially about being left alone and when he’s very excited.
Callahan doesn’t seem to dislike much besides being by himself, and he’s described as definitely a lap dog who wants to be with his person. If you enjoy a chatty, expressive companion and can give him company and structure, he could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Callahan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fall River, MA, please consider visiting Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. or giving them a call at (508) 677-9154 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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