Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Fall River, MA? These adoptable dogs at Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. are hoping for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Terrier (Small) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Small) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Size: Small/medium mix

Small/medium mix Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Ramona is an adult terrier mix who’s ready for her next chapter. If you’re looking for a smaller dog with that classic terrier charm, she could be the one for you. The shelter can share more about her personality, training, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Ramona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Size: Medium mix when grown (likely)

Medium mix when grown (likely) Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Merry is a young Lab mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re prepared for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, she may be a great fit for your family. Call the shelter to ask about her energy level and what kind of home they feel would suit her best.

👉 Meet Merry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Maltese / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Size: Small/medium mix

Small/medium mix Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Piccadilly is an adult Maltese mix who may be a nice match if you like smaller, fluffy companions. The team at Forever Paws can tell you more about his grooming needs, temperament, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Piccadilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 7 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Weight: Just under 14 lbs

Just under Adoption fee: Not listed (call to confirm)

Not listed (call to confirm) Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Meet Callahan! He’s a small, 7‑year‑old poodle mix with a big personality. The shelter says he’s a “super spunky little guy” who kind of looks like a muppet and is very passionate about yelling. He’s a little dog with a big voice and lots of opinions, especially about being left alone and when he’s very excited.

Callahan doesn’t seem to dislike much besides being by himself, and he’s described as definitely a lap dog who wants to be with his person. If you enjoy a chatty, expressive companion and can give him company and structure, he could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Callahan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fall River, MA, please consider visiting Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. or giving them a call at (508) 677-9154 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.