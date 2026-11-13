Fall River’s plants are busy right now, and several local employers are adding to their production teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Xtalks (for Cipla / InvaGen Pharmaceuticals )

Xtalks (for ) Location: Fall River, MA (on-site, local applicants only)

(on-site, local applicants only) Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $21–$28/hr (DOE)

Help make metered dose inhaler (MDI) products in a pharmaceutical manufacturing setting. This 2nd-shift role is hands-on: running equipment, dispensing materials, doing changeovers, and keeping detailed cGMP documentation, with chances to support warehouse, packaging, and facilities as needed.

Employer: Not listed (hiring via Element2 Group – contact Jennifer)

Not listed (hiring via – contact Jennifer) Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hr + shift differentials (listed range up to $31.21/hr)

Check and taste food products for quality and safety all shift long—temperature, color, texture, and more. Great fit if you’ve done food production, quality control, or even restaurant work and don’t mind PPE, lifting 50+ lbs, and hot/cold/wet environments.

Employer: Taco, Inc. (Taco Comfort Solutions)

Location: Fall River, MA (on-site, production plant)

(on-site, production plant) Type: Regular full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $24.42–$26.33/hr

Build and paint heat transfer products using power tools, lift tables, and hydrostatic testing equipment. You’ll assemble, paint, package, and move materials (up to 60 lbs), with clear procedures, safety gear, and access to training and career development.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.