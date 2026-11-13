Fall River has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready to work and don’t mind staying active.

Employer: Southcoast Health

Southcoast Health Location: Charlton Memorial Hospital – Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs, 3:00pm–11:30pm, weekends/holidays rotation)

Pay: $16.48 – $23.17/hour, based on experience

Keep hospital rooms and areas clean, orderly, and safe so patients and staff have a healthy space. Comes with competitive pay, benefits, earned time off, 403(b) with match, tuition help, and growth opportunities in a large local health system.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Fall River, MA (travel to client locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Good fit if you like working on your own, staying on the move, and take pride in making vehicles look spotless.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $15.65 – $21.50/hour, depending on location and other factors

Help keep a busy waste and recycling operation running by doing yard clean-up, fueling trucks, mowing, light repairs, and general site and office upkeep. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and other benefits for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.