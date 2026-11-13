Fall River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to outpatient counseling and in‑home care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in Fall River, MA.

Employer: Southcoast Health

Southcoast Health Location: Charlton Memorial Hospital – Fall River, MA

Type: Per Diem, day shift (min. 1 weekend/month, 1–2 holidays/year)

Per Diem, day shift (min. 1 weekend/month, 1–2 holidays/year) Pay: $55.00/hour

Work in acute rehab at a not‑for‑profit system that’s been voted a “Best Place to Work” for 7 years. Great fit if you have a PT degree, MA license, CPR, and want strong benefits, loan help, and growth while keeping a flexible schedule.

Employer: Arbour Counseling Services (UHS)

Location: Fall River, MA – On‑site

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: $30–$38/hour

Provide therapy in Spanish and English in an outpatient setting with a paid 6‑week ramp‑up, flexible schedule, and strong support for licensure (fees, supervision, CEUs). Ideal for Master’s‑level clinicians (LICSW/LMHC/LMFT eligible) who want steady clients plus bonuses and advancement.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a physician‑owned group)

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: ~$275,000/year (estimate from listing)

Join a multi‑specialty, physician‑owned group with 2 endocrinologists, Monday–Friday 8–5 with one flexible day, rare after‑hours call, and partnership potential. Good match if you’re BC/BE in Endocrinology and want in‑house referrals, research options, and coastal New England living.

Employer: Capitol Services

Location: Southeastern MA (includes Fall River area)

Type: Full‑Time / Part‑Time / Per Diem / Contract / Temporary / Internship / Commission

Full‑Time / Part‑Time / Per Diem / Contract / Temporary / Internship / Commission Pay: $18–$22/hour

Provide in‑home care to seniors, including ADLs, personal care, and companionship, with flexible scheduling and competitive pay. You’ll need HHA certification (CNA and Alzheimer’s certifications preferred) and reliable transportation to visit clients around the region.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.