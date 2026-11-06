🏥 Fall River Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible, Well‑Paid Roles

Fall River’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking for steady work, good pay, or more flexibility, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Southcoast Health

Southcoast Health Location: Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs, day/evening, every 4th Saturday)

Pay: $22.16 – $29.11/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Work in a not-for-profit hospital system with strong benefits, tuition help, and a 403(b) match. Great fit if you have phlebotomy/MLA training and want a stable role with community impact.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / MedElite Group

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Part-time (3 days/week)

Pay: $90,000 – $120,000/year

Provide on-site primary care in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Ideal if you’re an NP or PA who enjoys elder care, wants meaningful patient relationships, and values work–life balance.

Employer: Aya Locums

Location: Fall River, MA (Acute Care Hospital)

Type: Locum, full-time, 13 weeks

Pay: $525 – $550/hour

High-paying locum role with standard weekday shifts and optional call. Comes with travel, lodging, malpractice coverage, and full support from Aya’s credentialing and assignment teams.

Employer: TRUE Dental

Location: Hybrid – Fall River, MA 02721

Type: Hybrid, hours vary (Mon–Sat availability)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Use your dental insurance know-how to verify benefits and support the front desk. Offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and potential remote work after training.

Employer: Bay Coast Behavioral

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $90/hour

Part-time PMHNP role focused on thoughtful, patient-centered psychiatric care with manageable caseloads. Great if you want strong clinical autonomy and better work–life balance.

Employer: Brown University Health – Saint Anne’s Hospital

Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, 795 Middle St, Fall River, MA

Type: Per diem, variable shift

Pay: $18.30 – $26.66/hour

Front-line hospital role greeting patients, registering visits, and handling insurance and payments. Good entry point if you have strong customer service skills and want hospital experience.

Employer: Bay Coast Behavioral

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Serve a small caseload (5–6 clients/day) with a clinician-led team that offers CEU funding, 401(k) with contribution, and medical/dental/vision. They’ll also support supervision hours if you’re working toward BCBA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to discuss schedule and fit with the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.