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Fall River
🏥 Fall River Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible, Well‑Paid Roles
9 days ago
Fall River’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking for steady work, good pay, or more flexibility, these local openings are worth a look.
Laboratory Assistant – Phlebotomist
- Employer: Southcoast Health
- Location: Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River, MA
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs, day/evening, every 4th Saturday)
- Pay: $22.16 – $29.11/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus
Work in a not-for-profit hospital system with strong benefits, tuition help, and a 403(b) match. Great fit if you have phlebotomy/MLA training and want a stable role with community impact.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / MedElite Group
- Location: Fall River, MA
- Type: Part-time (3 days/week)
- Pay: $90,000 – $120,000/year
Provide on-site primary care in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Ideal if you’re an NP or PA who enjoys elder care, wants meaningful patient relationships, and values work–life balance.
Locum Interventional Radiology Physician
- Employer: Aya Locums
- Location: Fall River, MA (Acute Care Hospital)
- Type: Locum, full-time, 13 weeks
- Pay: $525 – $550/hour
High-paying locum role with standard weekday shifts and optional call. Comes with travel, lodging, malpractice coverage, and full support from Aya’s credentialing and assignment teams.
Dental Insurance Benefits Verification Representative
- Employer: TRUE Dental
- Location: Hybrid – Fall River, MA 02721
- Type: Hybrid, hours vary (Mon–Sat availability)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour
Use your dental insurance know-how to verify benefits and support the front desk. Offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and potential remote work after training.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP)
- Employer: Bay Coast Behavioral
- Location: Fall River, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $90/hour
Part-time PMHNP role focused on thoughtful, patient-centered psychiatric care with manageable caseloads. Great if you want strong clinical autonomy and better work–life balance.
Patient Access Coordinator I
- Employer: Brown University Health – Saint Anne’s Hospital
- Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, 795 Middle St, Fall River, MA
- Type: Per diem, variable shift
- Pay: $18.30 – $26.66/hour
Front-line hospital role greeting patients, registering visits, and handling insurance and payments. Good entry point if you have strong customer service skills and want hospital experience.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA/LABA)
- Employer: Bay Coast Behavioral
- Location: Fall River, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000 – $80,000/year
Serve a small caseload (5–6 clients/day) with a clinician-led team that offers CEU funding, 401(k) with contribution, and medical/dental/vision. They’ll also support supervision hours if you’re working toward BCBA.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to discuss schedule and fit with the hiring team.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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