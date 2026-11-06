🐱 Friendly Fall River Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Fall River has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these sweet kitties at Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Joey Tribbiani is an adult Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, cozy home. If you’re ready to open your heart and home to an adult cat, Joey could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Joey Tribbiani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Chandler Bing is another adult Domestic Shorthair fellow waiting patiently for his forever family. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions.

👉 Meet Chandler Bing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Sweet Potato is an adult Domestic Shorthair male with a name as charming as he is. If you’re looking for a grown-up kitty to share your home, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (508) 677-9154

Quiche is an adult Domestic Shorthair girl hoping for a calm, loving home. If you’d like to add a gentle adult cat to your life, Quiche would be happy to meet you.

👉 Meet Quiche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fall River, MA, please consider visiting Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Inc. or calling (508) 677-9154 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.