🏭 Fall River Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles

Fall River’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in food and pharma. If you like working with machines and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Blount Fine Foods

Blount Fine Foods Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Other (full-time, first shift)

Other (full-time, first shift) Pay: $20.00–$20.50/hour

Family-owned food company making soups, mac & cheese, and more. First-shift role (starts 8:30 AM) keeping cup packout lines running smoothly with maintenance, quick repairs, and preventive work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonus program, and product discounts.

Employer: Cipla USA

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (weekends may be required)

(weekends may be required) Pay: $28–$32/hour (DOE)

Senior-level role making metered dose inhaler (MDI) products in a pharmaceutical plant. You’ll run and maintain equipment, follow cGMP/SOPs, handle batch records, and support packaging, warehouse, and facilities as needed. Good fit if you have 4–7 years of MDI/aerosol experience and want higher pay plus big-company stability.

Employer: GreenKiss Solutions

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Pay: $16.00/hour

Daytime packaging role (8:30 AM–5:30 PM) working with food production equipment. You’ll troubleshoot, do basic maintenance, and keep the line running with minimal downtime—great if you like hands-on work and want to build your skills in food manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.