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Fall River
🏥 Fall River healthcare jobs with multiple RN & provider roles
2 days ago
Fall River’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and long‑term care are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or medicine, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Registered Nurse ICU (Nights)
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, Fall River, MA
- Type: Full-time, 7p–7a, 12-hour nights
- Salary: $35.70–$71.40/hour
This ICU RN role is on a 12‑hour night shift with a strong pay range and a multidisciplinary team. Great if you have ICU or acute care experience and want a busy, high‑acuity setting.
SAH Registered Nurse – St. James Unit (Nights)
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, Fall River, MA
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00 pm–7:30 am, every other weekend/holiday
- Salary: $35.70–$71.40/hour
Night RN role on the St. James Unit with a consistent 3‑night schedule. Good fit if you like med‑surg/tele style work and want steady nights with strong hourly pay.
SAH Cardiac Ultrasound Tech (Per Diem)
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, Fall River, MA
- Type: Per diem, variable shifts
- Salary: $41.08–$60.53/hour
Echo tech role focused on adult/geriatric patients, using Philips equipment. Ideal if you’re an experienced cardiac sonographer looking for flexible hours and premium per‑diem pay.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: OneStaff Medical
- Location: Fall River, MA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour nights
- Pay: $2,539/week (all‑inclusive)
Travel RRT/CRT assignment with adult‑only patients and advanced ventilator/BiPAP equipment. Good for travelers who want solid weekly pay plus full benefits while working nights.
Physician – Neurology
- Employer: CompHealth (physician‑owned multispecialty group)
- Location: Fall River, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $300,000–$350,000/year (estimated range)
Hospital‑based neurology with a 7‑on/7‑off schedule covering two nearby hospitals and joining a team of five neurologists. Partnership potential, on‑site diagnostics, and easy access to Providence and Boston.
RN Case Manager – SCO Program (Hybrid)
- Employer: Fallon Health
- Location: Fall River, MA (field + remote)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: Around $95,000–$100,000/year
Community‑based RN case management for NaviCare members, mixing home visits, telehealth, and care coordination. Great if you like autonomy, complex cases, and a blend of in‑person and remote work.
Evening Shift Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: The Grove at Carvalho
- Location: Fall River, MA
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)
LPN role in a long‑term care setting, focused on meds, treatments, and evening care routines. Good match if you want a steady evening schedule in a smaller, team‑oriented facility.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-Time
- Employer: The Grove at Carvalho
- Location: Fall River, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on CNA role with direct resident care—bathing, grooming, vitals, mobility, and daily support. Nice fit if you want to build experience in long‑term care with a stable full‑time position.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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