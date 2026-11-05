🏥 Fall River healthcare jobs with multiple RN & provider roles

Fall River’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and long‑term care are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or medicine, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, 7p–7a, 12-hour nights

Salary: $35.70–$71.40/hour

This ICU RN role is on a 12‑hour night shift with a strong pay range and a multidisciplinary team. Great if you have ICU or acute care experience and want a busy, high‑acuity setting.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00 pm–7:30 am, every other weekend/holiday

Salary: $35.70–$71.40/hour

Night RN role on the St. James Unit with a consistent 3‑night schedule. Good fit if you like med‑surg/tele style work and want steady nights with strong hourly pay.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Saint Anne’s Hospital, Fall River, MA

Type: Per diem, variable shifts

Salary: $41.08–$60.53/hour

Echo tech role focused on adult/geriatric patients, using Philips equipment. Ideal if you’re an experienced cardiac sonographer looking for flexible hours and premium per‑diem pay.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour nights

Pay: $2,539/week (all‑inclusive)

Travel RRT/CRT assignment with adult‑only patients and advanced ventilator/BiPAP equipment. Good for travelers who want solid weekly pay plus full benefits while working nights.

Employer: CompHealth (physician‑owned multispecialty group)

CompHealth (physician‑owned multispecialty group) Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000–$350,000/year (estimated range)

Hospital‑based neurology with a 7‑on/7‑off schedule covering two nearby hospitals and joining a team of five neurologists. Partnership potential, on‑site diagnostics, and easy access to Providence and Boston.

Employer: Fallon Health

Location: Fall River, MA (field + remote)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Around $95,000–$100,000/year

Community‑based RN case management for NaviCare members, mixing home visits, telehealth, and care coordination. Great if you like autonomy, complex cases, and a blend of in‑person and remote work.

Employer: The Grove at Carvalho

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

LPN role in a long‑term care setting, focused on meds, treatments, and evening care routines. Good match if you want a steady evening schedule in a smaller, team‑oriented facility.

Employer: The Grove at Carvalho

Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on CNA role with direct resident care—bathing, grooming, vitals, mobility, and daily support. Nice fit if you want to build experience in long‑term care with a stable full‑time position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.