🛒 Fall River Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Fall River’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet. Here are a couple of good picks hiring locally.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Fall River, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $17.00/hour (depends on experience)

Full-time role on a high-performing retail team with a clear path to grow into leadership. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off (up to ~152 hours/year), paid sick time, and store discounts, plus respectful schedules between 6am–10pm and closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: 333 Mariano Bishop Blvd, Fall River, MA

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting (PT title; check details with employer)

Listed as in posting (PT title; check details with employer) Pay: $15.00/hour

Grocery clerk role where you stock shelves, build displays, and keep the store neat. Good fit if you like staying busy, helping shoppers, and want a big-name grocery store on your resume.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.