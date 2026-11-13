Falconer’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and precision machining. If you like hands-on work and solid, long-term employers, these are worth a look.

Employer: SKF Group

SKF Group Location: Falconer, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.24/hour

Work on building and repairing production machines, from reading prints to machining parts and reassembling equipment. This role is very hands-on, union-represented, and great if you like problem-solving, precision work, and skilled trades training.

Employer: Rand Precision Machining / Premier Precision Machining, LLC

Location: Falconer, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead quality for U.S. Government and DoD contracts, turning strict defense requirements into real shop-floor controls and documentation. Good fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing quality, know ISO 9001/AS9100, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k) match up to 4%, paid leave, and tuition help.

Employer: SKF Group

SKF Group Location: Falconer, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $65,000–$75,000/year

Make Marflex elastomeric bearings from start to finish, including CNC machining, molding, and inspection, plus building fixtures and molds. Ideal if you have an Associate Degree in Machine Technology or 3–5 years CNC experience and want strong benefits, PTO, 13 paid holidays, and a 10% total 401(k) employer contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and new roles pop up from strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.