Fairview has a growing need for autism support, and one local employer is hiring several people right now. If you like working with kids and want a healthcare job with training included, these are worth a look.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Fairview, OR

Salary: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Type: Likely full-time/part-time hourly (behavior technician role)

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed and paid 40-hour training is included. Centria covers your RBT certification cost, offers early access to wages (work today, get paid tomorrow), and a clear career path in behavioral health.

If this sounds like a fit, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply when you have 10–15 minutes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.