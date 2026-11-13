Fairview Heights retail is busy right now, with options for both steady work and extra seasonal cash. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods / Golf Galaxy

DICK’S Sporting Goods / Golf Galaxy Location: Fairview Heights, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $61,000/year (plus potential incentives, equity, and benefits)

(plus potential incentives, equity, and benefits) Step into a key leadership role helping run the store, coach the team, and keep operations tight. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail management and want a bigger role in scheduling, hiring, and customer experience.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Great if you like working on your own and making store displays look sharp. You’ll stock shelves, set up promos, reset sections, and use a smartphone app to report your work across different local stores.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: 6549 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour

Short-term gig that’s perfect for holiday money if you enjoy crafts and decor. Help customers, stock and organize, set up seasonal displays, and keep the store tidy—store is closed on Sundays, but you’ll need some nights and weekends.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to go fast once the word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.