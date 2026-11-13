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Fairview Heights
🛒 Fairview Heights retail hiring now with multiple flexible roles
10 days ago
Fairview Heights retail is busy right now, with options for both steady work and extra seasonal cash. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.
Assistant Store Manager - Golf Galaxy
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods / Golf Galaxy
- Location: Fairview Heights, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45,000 – $61,000/year (plus potential incentives, equity, and benefits)
- Step into a key leadership role helping run the store, coach the team, and keep operations tight. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail management and want a bigger role in scheduling, hiring, and customer experience.
Merchandising Specialist
- Employer: Premium Retail Services
- Location: Fairview Heights, IL 62208
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour
- Great if you like working on your own and making store displays look sharp. You’ll stock shelves, set up promos, reset sections, and use a smartphone app to report your work across different local stores.
Seasonal Associate
- Employer: Hobby Lobby
- Location: 6549 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour
- Short-term gig that’s perfect for holiday money if you enjoy crafts and decor. Help customers, stock and organize, set up seasonal displays, and keep the store tidy—store is closed on Sundays, but you’ll need some nights and weekends.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to go fast once the word gets out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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