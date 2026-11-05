🛒 Fairview Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple $18+/hr Roles

Fairview Heights retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Location: Fairview Heights, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hour

Work in the deli/bakery area, keeping cases stocked, clean, and looking great while helping shoppers with meats, cheeses, and prepared foods. Weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, and benefits for full-timers make this a solid grocery job if you enjoy a fast pace and customer interaction.

Employer: H&M

Location: St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.22–$22.39/hour (hourly)

Lead a department in a busy fashion store, support sales goals, coach the team, and keep the floor looking sharp and on-trend. Comes with an employee discount across H&M Group brands, health benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 10 Plaza Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$19.25/hour

Support the Store Manager by leading the team, handling opening/closing, and keeping freight, stockroom, and sales floor organized and sales-ready. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement plans with match, employee stock purchase program, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.