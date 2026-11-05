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Fairview Heights

🛒 Fairview Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple $18+/hr Roles

7 days ago
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Fairview Heights retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Deli Clerk

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market
Location: Fairview Heights, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hour

Work in the deli/bakery area, keeping cases stocked, clean, and looking great while helping shoppers with meats, cheeses, and prepared foods. Weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, and benefits for full-timers make this a solid grocery job if you enjoy a fast pace and customer interaction.

Department Supervisor – St. Clair Square

Employer: H&M
Location: St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.22–$22.39/hour (hourly)

Lead a department in a busy fashion store, support sales goals, coach the team, and keep the floor looking sharp and on-trend. Comes with an employee discount across H&M Group brands, health benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and strong growth opportunities.

Merchandising Assistant Manager

Employer: Dollar Tree
Location: 10 Plaza Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.50–$19.25/hour

Support the Store Manager by leading the team, handling opening/closing, and keeping freight, stockroom, and sales floor organized and sales-ready. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement plans with match, employee stock purchase program, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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