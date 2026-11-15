Fairport’s food scene is busy, and Wegmans is staffing up. If you like working with food and people, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Fairport, NY (6600 Pitts-Palmyra Rd)

(6600 Pitts-Palmyra Rd) Type: Part-time (Afternoons, evenings, weekends)

(Afternoons, evenings, weekends) Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

Help customers pick the right cuts of meat, keep the counter stocked, and prep products by cutting, packaging, and labeling. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace and want solid benefits like PTO, health coverage, and a 401(k) match (with eligibility rules).

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Fairport, NY (6600 Pitts-Palmyra Rd)

(6600 Pitts-Palmyra Rd) Type: Part-time (Mornings from 5am, afternoons, evenings, weekends)

(Mornings from 5am, afternoons, evenings, weekends) Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

Work in the bakery making and decorating breads, bagels, and sweet treats, plus stocking and keeping displays looking great. Nice option if you’re an early bird and want hands-on baking experience with customer interaction.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Fairport, NY (6600 Pitts-Palmyra Rd)

(6600 Pitts-Palmyra Rd) Type: Part-time (Afternoons, evenings, weekends)

(Afternoons, evenings, weekends) Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

Slice and package meats and cheeses, fill customer orders, and keep deli cases clean and stocked. Great if you like talking with people and want steady, active work around fresh food.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.