Looking for a feline friend in Fairport, NY? These adoptable cats at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester are hoping for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Birch is a fluffy black baby girl with a soft medium coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through all the fun kitten stages.

👉 Meet Birch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Breezy is a sleek black kitten with a short coat and bright eyes. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules.

👉 Meet Breezy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Smokey is a handsome gray/blue adult boy. If you prefer a cat who’s past the wild kitten stage, Smokey could be a great match.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Jeffrey is a striking brown tabby with white markings. As an adult cat, he’s more settled and may be a good fit for a calmer home.

👉 Meet Jeffrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Prince is a sleek black adult cat looking for a throne of his own—a comfy couch and a caring family.

👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fairport, NY area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester and meeting these wonderful kitties in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.