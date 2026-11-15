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🐱 Sweet Fairport Cats Ready for Adoption at Lollypop Farm
Looking for a feline friend in Fairport, NY? These adoptable cats at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester are hoping for a cozy, loving home.
Birch
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester
Birch is a fluffy black baby girl with a soft medium coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through all the fun kitten stages.
👉 Meet Birch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Breezy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester
Breezy is a sleek black kitten with a short coat and bright eyes. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules.
👉 Meet Breezy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smokey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester
Smokey is a handsome gray/blue adult boy. If you prefer a cat who’s past the wild kitten stage, Smokey could be a great match.
👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeffrey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester
Jeffrey is a striking brown tabby with white markings. As an adult cat, he’s more settled and may be a good fit for a calmer home.
👉 Meet Jeffrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prince
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester
Prince is a sleek black adult cat looking for a throne of his own—a comfy couch and a caring family.
👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fairport, NY area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester and meeting these wonderful kitties in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.