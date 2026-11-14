📅 All-ages Saturday storytime at Fairport Library

Bring the kids for All Ages Storytime at the Fairport Public Library Community Room.

Enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs built around the same theme all week. It’s designed for toddlers and preschoolers, but all ages are welcome.

Dates & time:

Saturdays: November 14, December 5, December 12, December 19, 2026

10:15am – 10:45am (ET)

Location:

Community Room, Fairport Public Library

Need accommodations? If you or your child need any accommodation to take part, fill out the library’s accommodation request form or call (585) 223-9091 at least 10 days before the event. A staff member will follow up to confirm details.

A quick, fun way to start your Saturday with the kids and build a love of reading.