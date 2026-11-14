Fairport’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Qualitrol is hiring on more than one shift. Good pay, steady hours, and hands-on work if you like building things.

Employer: Qualitrol (Ralliant Corporation)

Qualitrol (Ralliant Corporation) Location: Fairport, NY

Type: Full-time

Hours: A Shift – 7:00am–3:30pm

Pay: $23.50–$27.00 per hour (hourly range in local currency)

Day-shift assembly role using hand and power tools to build monitoring and protection devices for electrical equipment. You’ll rotate through different work cells, help pack finished products, and keep the area clean and safe.

Employer: Qualitrol (Ralliant Corporation)

Qualitrol (Ralliant Corporation) Location: Fairport, NY

Type: Full-time

Hours: C Shift – 10:30pm–7:00am

Pay: $23.50–$27.00 per hour base, with a $4.50/hr shift differential (starting around $28/hr)

Overnight assembly role with extra pay for the shift. Similar hands-on work as A shift—running small presses and tools, rotating between cells, and helping improve the process—plus training on A shift before moving to nights.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.