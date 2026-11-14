Fairport has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind human. All of these kitties are at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester and are looking for their forever families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Honey is a lovely young brown tabby girl who’s ready to start her new life with a family of her own. If you’re looking for a younger cat past the tiny kitten stage, Honey could be a great match.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with orange/red

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Long John is a handsome adult boy with striking white and orange/red markings. He’s a great choice if you want a more settled cat who’s out of the kitten chaos stage.

👉 Meet Long John and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Tiger is a tiny brown tabby kitten, full of that classic tabby charm in a small package. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Tiger may be your guy.

👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Pixel is another adorable brown tabby kitten, perfect for someone who wants to raise a cat from a young age. Consider adopting him with a sibling for built-in playtime.

👉 Meet Pixel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Merlin is a sweet brown tabby kitten who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about a playful young companion, Merlin could be the one.

👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Calypso is a beautiful adult brown tabby girl. She’s a nice option if you want a cat who’s a bit more mature than a kitten but still has plenty of life and love to share.

👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Ditka is a sleek black kitten who will grow into a stunning black cat. If you love playful, curious youngsters, he may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Ditka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Buddy is another all-black kitten, ready to bring fun and mischief into a new home. He’d love a family who enjoys interactive play and kitten antics.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Nina is a petite black kitten who would love to grow up in a safe, indoor home. She’s perfect for someone ready for the commitment of raising a young cat.

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

Location: Fairport, NY

Melanie Rose is a lovely senior cat with soft brown tabby and white markings. Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to open your heart and home to an older kitty who still has so much love to give.

👉 Meet Melanie Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fairport, NY, consider visiting Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester to meet these wonderful cats in person and talk with staff about the best match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.