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🐱 Friendly Fairport Cats Ready for Adoption at Lollypop Farm
Looking for a feline friend in Fairport, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester for someone just like you.
Ruff
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black / Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY)
- Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website
Ruff is a young, medium-haired kitten with striking dark and tortoiseshell coloring. He’s at Lollypop Farm waiting for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Ruff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quinn
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY)
- Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website
Quinn is a baby tortoiseshell with a soft medium coat and lots of kitten energy ahead of her. She’s ready to start life with a family who will keep her safe and loved.
👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harle
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY – Greece Ridge Mall location)
- Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website
Harle is described as sweet, healthy, friendly, and affectionate – a real “floof” of a cat.
What we know about Harle:
- Has a great history with other cats
- Expected to be a wonderful companion for both people and feline friends
- Based on how gentle she is with people, she will likely do well with kids
- Dogs are unknown, so slow, careful introductions are important
You can meet Harle in person at the Greece Ridge Mall location.
👉 Meet Harle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fairport or greater Rochester area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Lollypop Farm to meet these wonderful kitties. Adoption not only changes their lives, it will brighten yours too.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.