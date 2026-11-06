🐱 Friendly Fairport Cats Ready for Adoption at Lollypop Farm

Looking for a feline friend in Fairport, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / Tortoiseshell

Black / Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY)

(Fairport, NY) Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website

Ruff is a young, medium-haired kitten with striking dark and tortoiseshell coloring. He’s at Lollypop Farm waiting for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Ruff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY)

(Fairport, NY) Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website

Quinn is a baby tortoiseshell with a soft medium coat and lots of kitten energy ahead of her. She’s ready to start life with a family who will keep her safe and loved.

👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY – Greece Ridge Mall location)

(Fairport, NY – Greece Ridge Mall location) Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website

Harle is described as sweet, healthy, friendly, and affectionate – a real “floof” of a cat.

What we know about Harle:

Has a great history with other cats

Expected to be a wonderful companion for both people and feline friends

for both people and feline friends Based on how gentle she is with people, she will likely do well with kids

Dogs are unknown, so slow, careful introductions are important

You can meet Harle in person at the Greece Ridge Mall location.

👉 Meet Harle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fairport or greater Rochester area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Lollypop Farm to meet these wonderful kitties. Adoption not only changes their lives, it will brighten yours too.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.