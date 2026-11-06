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Fairport

🐱 Friendly Fairport Cats Ready for Adoption at Lollypop Farm

8 days ago

Looking for a feline friend in Fairport, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester for someone just like you.

Ruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yj7ot_1GoS5xVr00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black / Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $225
  • Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY)
  • Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website

Ruff is a young, medium-haired kitten with striking dark and tortoiseshell coloring. He’s at Lollypop Farm waiting for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Ruff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2l67_1GoS5xVr00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $225
  • Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY)
  • Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website

Quinn is a baby tortoiseshell with a soft medium coat and lots of kitten energy ahead of her. She’s ready to start life with a family who will keep her safe and loved.

👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Harle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKRsT_1GoS5xVr00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester (Fairport, NY – Greece Ridge Mall location)
  • Contact: Lollypop Farm – phone number listed on their website

Harle is described as sweet, healthy, friendly, and affectionate – a real “floof” of a cat.

What we know about Harle:

  • Has a great history with other cats
  • Expected to be a wonderful companion for both people and feline friends
  • Based on how gentle she is with people, she will likely do well with kids
  • Dogs are unknown, so slow, careful introductions are important

You can meet Harle in person at the Greece Ridge Mall location.

👉 Meet Harle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fairport or greater Rochester area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Lollypop Farm to meet these wonderful kitties. Adoption not only changes their lives, it will brighten yours too.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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