🍽️ Fairport, NY Food Jobs: Multiple Daytime & Evening Roles

Fairport’s food scene is busy right now, with local spots looking for reliable people who like a steady pace and friendly regulars. If you want solid hours and a short commute, these are worth a look.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels / Bruegger's Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels / Location: 585 Mosley Road, Fairport, NY 14450

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.57–$21.86 per hour + tips

Hours: Early mornings, done by 3 PM (no evenings or nights)

You’ll be the one baking the bagels, stocking the bagel wall and pastry case, and jumping in on orders when needed. Good fit if you like early mornings, a clean routine, and having every evening free.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels / Bruegger's Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels / Location: 585 Mosley Road, Fairport, NY 14450

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.57–$21.86 per hour + tips

Hours: Early shifts, never past 3 PM

Lead the crew, open/close the store, and help keep service smooth while still working hands-on with food and guests. Nice step up if you have some food service experience and want leadership without late nights.

Employer: Clawson's Deli and Grocery

Location: Fairport, NY

Type: Other (in-person hourly)

Other (in-person hourly) Pay: From $18.00 per hour (based on experience)

Hours: Mon–Thu 5 PM–close; Sat & Sun 9:30 AM–9 PM; weekends required

Hands-on role making pizzas and sandwiches, running kitchen equipment, and helping customers in a busy local deli. Best for someone 18+ with their own transportation who already knows their way around a pizza oven and sandwich line.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the manager can tweak hours or duties for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.