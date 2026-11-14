🍪 Fairplay Christmas Cookie Contest on Dec 5

The Town of Fairplay is hosting a Christmas Cookie Competition with two prize categories: “Best Tasting Cookie” and “Best Decorated Cookie.” A prize will be given in each category.

The contest will be on Saturday, December 5th at 3:00pm at the Prunes Plaza Gazebo next to the Hand Hotel on Front Street. Participants should arrive by 3:00pm to turn in their cookies; judging starts at the same time.

You can:

Enter Best Tasting , Best Decorated , or both (if your cookies are decorated)

, , or (if your cookies are decorated) Enter more than one type of cookie

For each cookie you enter, you must bring at least one dozen (12) cookies, and you may bring more if you like.

Each entry must include a 3 x 5 card with:

The name of the cookie

A full list of ingredients

There is no fee to enter. The town thanks everyone for participating.

You also need to fill out the “CHRISTMAS COOKIE COMPETITION ENTRY FORM.” You can fill it out ahead of time and bring it, or complete one at the event. The form asks for your name, cookie name, phone number, and email address. A competition number will be added by the Town of Fairplay cookie committee for judging.