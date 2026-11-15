Fairmont has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Marion County Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Marion County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 366-5391

Simon is a tiny brown tabby boy with classic kitten charm. If you’re ready for playtime, purrs, and watching a little one grow up, Simon could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Marion County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 366-5391

Theodore is another adorable brown tabby baby. He’s the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn all the house rules from the start.

👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Marion County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 366-5391

Alvin is a sweet brown tabby boy, still just a baby. If you’ve been thinking about raising a kitten (or even a pair), Alvin is ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / Brown tabby mix

Black / Brown tabby mix Shelter: Marion County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 366-5391

Stella is a beautiful longhaired adult cat with striking black and brown tabby coloring. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm, steady companion.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red and white

Orange or red and white Shelter: Marion County Humane Society

Phone: (304) 366-5391

Hobo is a handsome orange-and-white adult boy. With his classic coloring and grown-up manners, he’s a great choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more settled.

👉 Meet Hobo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fairmont, WV, please consider visiting Marion County Humane Society or giving them a call at (304) 366-5391 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.