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🐱 Friendly Fairmont Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Fairmont has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Marion County Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.
Simon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Marion County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 366-5391
Simon is a tiny brown tabby boy with classic kitten charm. If you’re ready for playtime, purrs, and watching a little one grow up, Simon could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Theodore
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Marion County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 366-5391
Theodore is another adorable brown tabby baby. He’s the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn all the house rules from the start.
👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alvin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Marion County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 366-5391
Alvin is a sweet brown tabby boy, still just a baby. If you’ve been thinking about raising a kitten (or even a pair), Alvin is ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / Brown tabby mix
- Shelter: Marion County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 366-5391
Stella is a beautiful longhaired adult cat with striking black and brown tabby coloring. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm, steady companion.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hobo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red and white
- Shelter: Marion County Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 366-5391
Hobo is a handsome orange-and-white adult boy. With his classic coloring and grown-up manners, he’s a great choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more settled.
👉 Meet Hobo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fairmont, WV, please consider visiting Marion County Humane Society or giving them a call at (304) 366-5391 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.