Fairmont has a couple of solid customer-facing roles open right now, from healthcare hospitality to RV service sales. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+ total annual compensation, commission-based with uncapped commissions

Work with RV customers to set up repair services, give price estimates, and keep them updated on progress. This role mixes customer service and sales, with strong earning potential plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, and tuition reimbursement (if eligible).

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position at Camping World.

Employer: WVU Medicine / WVU Hospitals

Location: 1325 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Be the first friendly face people see at the hospital—welcoming patients and visitors, helping with wheelchairs, escorting folks to departments, and supporting discharges. Good fit if you have strong people skills, can be on your feet, and like helping families during important moments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.