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🏥 Fairmont WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Solid Pay
Fairmont’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to hospital travel contracts. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.
LPN – Home Health
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Type: Full-time (plus PT/PRN options mentioned)
- Pay: $23–$28/hour
Afternoon and weekend shifts, 1:1 patient care in the home, and no required overtime. Offers flexible scheduling, daily pay option, and a mix of nursing tasks from meds and wound care to monitoring vitals.
Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Western Veterinary Partners (Fairmont Veterinary Hospital)
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$18/hour (plus bonus potential $500–$2,000)
Hands-on role focused on surgery, anesthesia, and dental procedures in a busy small animal practice. Monday–Friday schedule (4 weekdays starting 7:30am) with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, pet discount, and uniform allowance.
Registered Nurse RN – LTC Travel Contract
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Type: Full-time travel nursing contract
- Pay: Estimated $2,164–$2,240 gross per week
13-week LTC night shift (3x12s) with weekly pay and recruiter support. Good fit if you have 2+ years RN experience plus BCLS/ACLS/NRP/PALS and want strong pay while building your travel resume.
Caregiver – In Home
- Employer: Renaissance Care
- Location: Fairmont, WV (in-home, multiple service areas)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $13–$15/hour
Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes—help with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Offers paid training, mileage reimbursement, flexible schedules, and work close to home.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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