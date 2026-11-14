Fairmont’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to hospital travel contracts. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time (plus PT/PRN options mentioned)

Full-time (plus PT/PRN options mentioned) Pay: $23–$28/hour

Afternoon and weekend shifts, 1:1 patient care in the home, and no required overtime. Offers flexible scheduling, daily pay option, and a mix of nursing tasks from meds and wound care to monitoring vitals.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners (Fairmont Veterinary Hospital)

(Fairmont Veterinary Hospital) Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15–$18/hour (plus bonus potential $500–$2,000)

Hands-on role focused on surgery, anesthesia, and dental procedures in a busy small animal practice. Monday–Friday schedule (4 weekdays starting 7:30am) with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, pet discount, and uniform allowance.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time travel nursing contract

Full-time Pay: Estimated $2,164–$2,240 gross per week

13-week LTC night shift (3x12s) with weekly pay and recruiter support. Good fit if you have 2+ years RN experience plus BCLS/ACLS/NRP/PALS and want strong pay while building your travel resume.

Employer: Renaissance Care

Location: Fairmont, WV (in-home, multiple service areas)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $13–$15/hour

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes—help with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Offers paid training, mileage reimbursement, flexible schedules, and work close to home.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.