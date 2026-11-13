Fairmont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in‑home care to animal emergency and travel nursing. Here are several solid picks if you’re looking to stay local or hit the road.

Employer: Happy to Help Caregiving

Happy to Help Caregiving Location: Fairmont, WV (in-home, one-on-one care)

(in-home, one-on-one care) Salary: $15–$17/hour

Type: Part-time (flexible; full-time and PRN options mentioned)

Non-medical in-home caregiving for seniors, veterans, and adults with disabilities. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends), weekly or daily pay, paid training, mileage reimbursement, holiday time-and-a-half, and referral bonuses make this great if you want control over your schedule.

Employer: Medical Solutions LTC

Medical Solutions LTC Location: Fairmont, WV (travel contract)

(travel contract) Salary: Estimated $2,000/week

Type: Travel / 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Rehab RN travel role with strong weekly pay and lots of perks: day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid private housing options, per diem, license reimbursement, and weekly pay. Good fit if you like high-acuity work, night shifts, and want to boost your income fast.

Employer: NCWV Veterinary Emergency Clinic

Location: Fairmont, WV (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $16–$25/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Emergency vet clinic role in a newly remodeled, expanded facility. You’ll assist with blood draws, lab work, anesthesia monitoring, surgery support, and client communication. Evening, overnight, weekend, and holiday shifts, with CE help, uniform allowance, employee discount, and PTO for eligible staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or future roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.