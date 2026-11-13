Fairmont has some solid options right now if you like helping people and don’t mind evening or overnight hours. These roles are hands-on, steady, and all based in person here in town.

Employer: Stepping Stone Inc

Stepping Stone Inc Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Work overnight in a group home with up to 14 male residents. You’ll help with daily living skills, keep the house and vehicles in good shape, prepare meals, and follow each resident’s transition plan while keeping detailed logs.

Employer: Stepping Stone Inc

Stepping Stone Inc Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits (for eligible staff): 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Support adolescent males ages 16–21 as they build life, academic, and job skills. This role is all about helping young men become more independent and responsible through daily guidance and structure.

Employer: First Choice Services

Location: Fairmont, WV (contact center environment)

(contact center environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Answer calls, chats, and texts to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and other helplines. You’ll use active listening and crisis intervention skills to de-escalate tough situations, offer emotional support, and connect people with ongoing care. Evening, night, weekend, and holiday shifts may be required.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.