Fairmont has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry level to senior leadership. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Vector Marketing Location: Fairmont, WV (virtual interviews, local sales)

(virtual interviews, local sales) Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00 base per appointment (base pay or commission, whichever is higher)

This is a flexible entry-level sales role selling Cutco kitchen and garden products through one-on-one appointments. Training is provided, schedules are built around your life, and there’s room to grow into management or long-term sales if you enjoy it.

Employer: The Social Bee Marketing Agency

Location: Fairmont, WV 26554 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $49,900 – $70,300 per year

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off

Lead the client services team at a growing marketing agency, working directly with the Founder & CEO. This is a senior role for someone with strong agency experience who loves mentoring a team, managing client relationships, and shaping big-picture strategy.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $50,000 – $150,000+ per year (base hourly + commission, then option for 100% commission)

This role is all about helping customers find the right RV and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle. You’ll get a guaranteed base while you learn, then choose the pay plan that fits you, with strong earning potential plus benefits and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.