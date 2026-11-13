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Fairmont
📣 Fairmont, WV Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Fairmont has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry level to senior leadership. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.
Sales Rep - Weekly Pay - Entry Level
- Employer: Vector Marketing
- Location: Fairmont, WV (virtual interviews, local sales)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24.00 base per appointment (base pay or commission, whichever is higher)
This is a flexible entry-level sales role selling Cutco kitchen and garden products through one-on-one appointments. Training is provided, schedules are built around your life, and there’s room to grow into management or long-term sales if you enjoy it.
Director of Account Services
- Employer: The Social Bee Marketing Agency
- Location: Fairmont, WV 26554 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $49,900 – $70,300 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off
Lead the client services team at a growing marketing agency, working directly with the Founder & CEO. This is a senior role for someone with strong agency experience who loves mentoring a team, managing client relationships, and shaping big-picture strategy.
RV Sales Associate
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Pay: $50,000 – $150,000+ per year (base hourly + commission, then option for 100% commission)
This role is all about helping customers find the right RV and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle. You’ll get a guaranteed base while you learn, then choose the pay plan that fits you, with strong earning potential plus benefits and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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