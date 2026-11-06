🛒 Fairmont Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairmont has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from steady utility work to busy retail and RV service. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Location: Fairmont, WV – Fairmont Corporate Center (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls for a major electric utility, helping customers with billing, outages, payments, and account changes. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of customer service, strong computer skills, and want solid benefits like pension, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am)

Fast-paced convenience store and food service role where you’ll run the register, make food and drinks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Comes with bonuses, PTO, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave, food discounts, and tuition help up to $5,250/year; must be 18+ and able to work 4 weekend days per month.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated total compensation $50,000–$75,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

Be the go-between for customers and the service shop, writing up repair requests, giving price estimates, and updating customers on RV service progress. Great if you’re organized, like the camping/RV world, and want commission potential plus benefits, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.