🏥 Fairmont WV Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairmont’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff roles and high‑pay travel contracts. If you’re in nursing or pharmacy support, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Fairmont, WV (Retail pharmacy)

(Retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive‑thru, and keeping meds organized and safe. Good fit if you like customer service, can stay on your feet, and want solid training plus full‑time benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: WVU Medicine / WVU Hospitals

Location: 1325 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time, Day shift (3x12s, 7am–7pm, ~36 hours/week)

Hands‑on CNA role on a skilled nursing unit, helping adults and geriatric patients with daily care, vitals, mobility, and comfort. You’ll need a high school diploma and CNA certification (or within 3 months), plus BLS within 30 days; great if you want steady hospital hours and strong clinical experience.

Employer: Voyage Health

Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Travel/Contract (13 weeks)

(13 weeks) Pay: $2,276 – $2,396 per week

Shift: 3x12 Nights

Travel Step Down RN contract at a leading local facility, ideal if you have ~2+ years recent Step Down experience and want to boost your income fast. High weekly pay, night shift differential, and a clear 13‑week timeline make this a strong pick for travel nurses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Fairmont healthcare jobs tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.