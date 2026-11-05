🍽️ Fairmont WV Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairmont’s food scene is busy right now, from campus coffee to healthcare kitchens and fast-food management. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: McDonald's (J.W. Ebert franchise)

McDonald's (J.W. Ebert franchise) Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Salary: Starting wages based on experience; above minimum wage

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep the restaurant running smoothly while serving the local community. This role comes with healthcare benefits, $3,000/year in free tuition, paid training, advancement opportunities, and perks like McPerks discounts and direct deposit.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Fairmont, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $15.00/hour

Prepare and cook meals for residents in a long-term care setting, focusing on nutrition, taste, and food safety. This job offers hands-on training, career development, and benefits like free telemedicine, prescription discounts, financial wellness support, and more.

Employer: Elior – Collegiate Dining

Location: Fairmont State University, Fairmont, WV

Type: Part-time, onsite

Salary: Around $10/hour

Make drinks, handle the register, and serve students and staff in a busy campus Starbucks. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and want a flexible campus job, with access to benefits like 401(k), discounts, sick time, and more (many perks are for full-time, but some apply to part-time too).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local spots like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.