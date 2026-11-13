Fairmont’s grocery scene is busy, and Hy-Vee is adding more friendly faces. If you like staying active and helping customers, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Fairmont, MN

Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Pay: $14.00–$17.50/hour depending on experience

Lead the front end and help keep the whole store running smoothly. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and like coaching a team and solving customer issues.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Fairmont, MN

Type: Part-time (must be 18+ )

(must be ) Pay: $11.50–$14.40/hour depending on experience

Keep the produce department fresh, stocked, and looking great while helping shoppers find what they need. Training is provided, so this can be a solid starter job if you’re new to retail.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Fairmont, MN

Type: Full-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Pay: $11.50–$14.40/hour depending on experience

Work in the meat department wrapping, trimming, and stocking products while helping customers with their orders. This is a hands-on, fast-paced role where you’ll stay moving and learn meat-cutting basics.

If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.