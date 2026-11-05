🛒 Fairlawn, OH Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Fairlawn has a nice mix of front-line retail and leadership roles right now, from gas station leads to a global fashion brand and an industrial giant.

Here are several solid customer-facing jobs hiring in Fairlawn, Ohio this week:

Employer: Circle K (Store 2743425)

Circle K (Store 2743425) Location: 3120 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.50/hour

Lead the shift at a busy convenience store and gas station—serving customers, running the register, handling lottery and fuel console, and keeping the store clean and stocked. You’ll also help train staff, handle cash controls, and step in for the assistant manager when needed, with flexible shifts including days, evenings, overnights, and weekends.

(Also listed as GetGo Café + Market for the same store and role.)

Employer: lululemon

Location: Summit Mall Pop-Up, Fairlawn, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.01/hour base + ~$2.00/hour target bonus

Total target: $22.00 – $25.01/hour

If you love style and store design, this role is all about making the sales floor look amazing—styling mannequins, setting windows, flipping product stories, and guiding guests to the right gear. You’ll mix hands-on merchandising with customer interaction, plus get access to lululemon’s benefits, discount, and development programs.

Employer: Continental Industry (ContiTech)

Location: Fairlawn, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a more advanced, office-based customer service leadership role with a global industrial company. You’ll manage day-to-day customer service operations, handle escalations, work heavily in ERP/SAP, track KPIs and SLAs, and lead a team of Customer Service Representatives—ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of industrial customer service and order management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.