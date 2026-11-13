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🍽️ Fairhope, AL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Fairhope’s food and service scene is busy right now, with hospitals, restaurants, and local businesses all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
LINE SERVER (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare)
- Location: Thomas Hospital, 750 Morphy Avenue, Fairhope, AL
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts, rotating weekends
- Pay: $15.00 per hour
Serve patients and staff at Thomas Hospital while learning on the job — no experience required, training provided. Solid benefits for full-time staff, plus a chance to grow within a large healthcare food service company.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Binnacle Management for Kingfisher Seafood Restaurant
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Type: Full-time, about 45 hours/week
- Pay: Not listed
Lead daily operations at a local, guest-focused seafood restaurant and help shape the team and service standards. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and meal perks.
Supervisor (Car Wash Supervisor)
- Employer: PitStop Car Wash
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $16 per hour
Run the day-to-day at a busy car wash, leading a team, keeping things safe and clean, and making sure customers leave happy. Offers benefits after a waiting period, PTO, growth opportunities, and free car washes.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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