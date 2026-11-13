Fairhope’s food and service scene is busy right now, with hospitals, restaurants, and local businesses all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare)

Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare) Location: Thomas Hospital, 750 Morphy Avenue, Fairhope, AL

Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts, rotating weekends

, 12-hour shifts, rotating weekends Pay: $15.00 per hour

Serve patients and staff at Thomas Hospital while learning on the job — no experience required, training provided. Solid benefits for full-time staff, plus a chance to grow within a large healthcare food service company.

Employer: Binnacle Management for Kingfisher Seafood Restaurant

for Kingfisher Seafood Restaurant Location: Fairhope, AL

Type: Full-time , about 45 hours/week

, about 45 hours/week Pay: Not listed

Lead daily operations at a local, guest-focused seafood restaurant and help shape the team and service standards. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and meal perks.

Employer: PitStop Car Wash

Location: Fairhope, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $16 per hour

Run the day-to-day at a busy car wash, leading a team, keeping things safe and clean, and making sure customers leave happy. Offers benefits after a waiting period, PTO, growth opportunities, and free car washes.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.