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🛒 Fairhope Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Fairhope has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from steady office work to fun, people-focused jobs. If you like helping others and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Leasing & Customer Support Specialist
- Employer: Level Property Management Group
- Location: Fairhope, AL (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $24.44 – $29.44 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off
Help residents with leasing, questions, and maintenance requests while keeping records organized. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like phone and email work, and have some office or property management experience.
Car Wash Attendant
- Employer: PitStop Car Wash
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Type: Part-time or full-time (flexible hours, weekends/holidays as needed)
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Perks: Monthly bonus potential, free car washes, training and growth opportunities
Keep cars sparkling while working in a fast-paced, team-focused setting. Great if you like being active on your feet, enjoy customer service, and want flexible scheduling.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Fantasy Island Toys
- Location: Fairhope, AL (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 20–29 hours/week, includes weekends)
- Pay: $9.00 – $16.79 per hour
- Perks: 30% store discount, 20% off meals at Pearl Fairhope, flexible schedule, fun team events
Help families pick out toys, demo products, and support in-store events like story time and workshops. Ideal if you love kids, enjoy playful interactions, and don’t mind a little glitter.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.