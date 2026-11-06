🛒 Fairhope Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Fairhope has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from steady office work to fun, people-focused jobs. If you like helping others and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Level Property Management Group

Level Property Management Group Location: Fairhope, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $24.44 – $29.44 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Help residents with leasing, questions, and maintenance requests while keeping records organized. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like phone and email work, and have some office or property management experience.

Employer: PitStop Car Wash

PitStop Car Wash Location: Fairhope, AL

Type: Part-time or full-time (flexible hours, weekends/holidays as needed)

Part-time or full-time (flexible hours, weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Perks: Monthly bonus potential, free car washes, training and growth opportunities

Keep cars sparkling while working in a fast-paced, team-focused setting. Great if you like being active on your feet, enjoy customer service, and want flexible scheduling.

Employer: Fantasy Island Toys

Location: Fairhope, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 20–29 hours/week, includes weekends)

(about 20–29 hours/week, includes weekends) Pay: $9.00 – $16.79 per hour

Perks: 30% store discount, 20% off meals at Pearl Fairhope, flexible schedule, fun team events

Help families pick out toys, demo products, and support in-store events like story time and workshops. Ideal if you love kids, enjoy playful interactions, and don’t mind a little glitter.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.