📣 Fairhope, AL Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles

Fairhope has a few strong sales and marketing openings right now, from local relationship-building to remote, high-commission roles. If you’re good with people and like flexible work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Legacy Risk Solutions

Legacy Risk Solutions Location: Fairhope, AL (likely hybrid/office-based)

(likely hybrid/office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support client retention for a growing insurance agency by shopping and comparing personal insurance policies (home, auto, umbrella, flood, and more) across multiple carriers. This role is ideal if you have 2–4+ years of personal lines insurance experience, strong attention to detail, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and disability coverage.

Employer: Best Version Media

Best Version Media Location: Fairhope, AL (local territory, field-based)

(local territory, field-based) Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Compensation: 100% commission Year 1 potential: $65,000+ Year 2 potential: $150,000+ , with top performers earning much more based on sales volume



Build and sell ads for a community magazine plus digital marketing for local businesses — lots of face-to-face time with owners, not a desk or call-center job. You get structured training, daily live coaching, and local leadership support, with uncapped income if you’re motivated and enjoy being out in the community.

Employer: Gibbons Group

Gibbons Group Location: Fairhope, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time or part-time, 1099 independent contractor

Compensation: 100% performance-based, no base salary Experienced agents: $150,000–$200,000 potential , based on production



Work from home selling life insurance and financial protection products from 25+ top carriers, using company-provided leads and training. This is a good fit if you’re goal-driven, comfortable working independently, and either have or are willing to get a life insurance license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full listings often show related roles and more details. Don’t wait too long; good sales spots in Fairhope tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.