🍽️ Fairhope, AL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Senior Living Roles

Fairhope’s senior living spots are hiring, and it’s a great time to land steady work in food service. These roles are all about good meals, kind service, and building real connections with residents.

Employer: Homestead Village of Fairhope (Haven Memory Care / Community Senior Life)

Homestead Village of Fairhope (Haven Memory Care / Community Senior Life) Location: Fairhope, AL

Type: Full-time (listed as Cook – Full Time)

(listed as Cook – Full Time) Salary: Not listed

Cook for residents in memory care and help make their days feel calm and familiar. You’ll follow set menus and dietary guidelines, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and work with a team that values consistency and care.

Employer: Sagora Senior Living – The Brennity at Fairhope

Location: 50 Spring Run Dr, Fairhope, AL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner to residents in a friendly, fast-paced dining room. This role is great if you like talking with people, staying busy, and want access to benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off (for eligible team members).

Employer: Sagora Senior Living – The Brennity at Fairhope

Location: 50 Spring Run Dr, Fairhope, AL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and cook meals that feel like home for residents in independent living, assisted living, or memory care. You’ll handle à la carte items, keep the kitchen organized and sanitary, and may help train other team members, with access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition assistance (for eligible staff).

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.